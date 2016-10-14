Oct 14 East Money Information Co Ltd

* Says it sees 9-month net profit down 57-64 percent from 1.48 billion yuan ($221.94 million) a year ago

* Says it sees Q3 net profit down 33-56 percent from 433.5 million yuan a year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e2rT7t

