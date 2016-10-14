Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
Oct 14 Hithink Royalflush Information Network Co Ltd
* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 30-50 percent at 636-734 million yuan ($95.37-$110.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dYSByK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
* Nikai meets China's Xi - Xinhua news agency (Adds Xinhua report on meeting with Xi, paragraph 4)