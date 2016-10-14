Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
Oct 14 Infotmic Co Ltd
* Says it is investigated by securities regulator for possible violations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2efd94Z
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nikai meets China's Xi - Xinhua news agency (Adds Xinhua report on meeting with Xi, paragraph 4)