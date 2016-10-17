BRIEF-Arabian Scandinavian Insurance posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dirhams versus profit of 4.8 million dirhams year ago
-- Source link: bit.ly/2elQlAx
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dirhams versus profit of 4.8 million dirhams year ago
BANGKOK, May 15 Thai commercial banks' non-performing loans are expected to peak later this year as the country's economic recovey has yet to become broad-based, a senior central bank official said on Monday.