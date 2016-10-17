Oct 17 Wealth Management Inc :

* Says ASK PLANNING CENTER, INC. to raise stake in the co to 33.0 percent from 0 percent, effective Dec. 19

* Says the top shareholder Capital Engine KK to cut stake in to co to 9.6 percent from 42.6 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cIN1Re

