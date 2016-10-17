BRIEF-Arabian Scandinavian Insurance posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 1.8 million dirhams versus profit of 4.8 million dirhams year ago
Oct 17 Wealth Management Inc :
* Says ASK PLANNING CENTER, INC. to raise stake in the co to 33.0 percent from 0 percent, effective Dec. 19
* Says the top shareholder Capital Engine KK to cut stake in to co to 9.6 percent from 42.6 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/cIN1Re
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BANGKOK, May 15 Thai commercial banks' non-performing loans are expected to peak later this year as the country's economic recovey has yet to become broad-based, a senior central bank official said on Monday.