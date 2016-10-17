BRIEF-Internet Union Q1 net profit increases to 562,325 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Beijing Interact Technology Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 16.4 percent to 28.6 percent, or to be 38 million yuan to 42 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 32.6 million yuan
* Comments that improved product development and performance record of newly merged Beijing-based company are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OrMgOC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: