Oct 17 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 60 percent to 70 percent, or to be 9.6 million yuan to 12.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 32.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fPu7SX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)