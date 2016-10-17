Oct 17 Victory Giant Technology (HuiZhou) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 65.2 percent to 71.6 percent, or to be 155 million yuan to 161 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 93.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/FgcnFC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)