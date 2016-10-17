BRIEF-Internet Union Q1 net profit increases to 562,325 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 22.9 percent to 51.9 percent, or to be 89 million yuan to 110 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 72.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ELHFql
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: