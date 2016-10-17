BRIEF-Internet Union Q1 net profit increases to 562,325 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Beijing Hualu baina Film & TV Inc :
* sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net profit to fluctuate by -10 percent to 10 percent, compared to net profit of Q1~Q3 in 2015(191.5 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7TB8UW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: