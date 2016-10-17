BRIEF-Internet Union Q1 net profit increases to 562,325 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Surfilter Network Technology :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 130 percent to 160 percent, or to be 66.4 million yuan to 75.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 28.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/h4DLvO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: