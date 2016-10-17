BRIEF-Internet Union Q1 net profit increases to 562,325 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Shanghai Huahong jitong Smart System Co Ltd :
* Says it won a bid to undertake AFC terminal equipment overhaul for Shanghai subway, worth totaling 40.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zDYc4G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 562,325 ZLOTYS VERSUS 152,980 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: