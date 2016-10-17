Oct 17 Bringspring Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 16.2 million yuan to 22.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 20.3 million yuan

