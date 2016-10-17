BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri applies to regulator to resume review of Restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to resume review of its asset restructuring application
Oct 17 China Real Estate :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 346.2 percent, or to be 94.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 21.1 million yuan
