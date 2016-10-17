(Updates)
** Three of the biggest lenders to Essar Group gain; shares
of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of
India rise between 1.5 pct and 5.5 pct
** Debt-laden Essar Group confirmed it has agreed to sell an
oil unit to a consortium led by Russia's Rosneft
** Essar plans to use proceeds from the sale to offset some
50 pct of the debt on its group companies
** Essar Group CEO says parent company's debt would be cut
by about $5 bln and a further $5 bln would go towards trimming
debt at the operating company level
** "...such a large deleveraging would be positive for Essar
Group lenders," Nomura said in a note ahead of the deal
announcement
** Exposure to Essar Group expressed as a pct of respective
bank's loan book is highest for ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB and
SBI - Nomura
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)