Oct 17 Shanghai Ganglian E-commerce Holdings Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 15 million yuan to 17 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 184 million yuan

* Comments that stable development of iron and steel spot online trading platform service business in subsidiary, optimized sales structure and controlled inventory scale, increased market influence of main products, as well as increased information services income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6wnLtj

