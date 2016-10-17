BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 242.1 percent to 269.7 percent, or to be 33.5 million yuan to 36.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 9.8 million yuan
* Comments that stable performance of orders acquisition, increased operation scale and sales revenue, newly included operating results after asset transfer are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/22iKco
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
