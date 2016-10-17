BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 GS Holdings Corp :
* Says it will sell land and building, located in Hogye-dong, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, to KEB Hana Bank to adjust financial structure
* Transaction amount is 784.5 billion won
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO