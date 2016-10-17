BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 Fundely Co Ltd :
* Says it entered into agreement with Sharp Corp to develop information distribution service on consumer electronics, since Oct. 17
