Oct 17 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 225.3 percent to 254.4 percent, or to be 56 million yuan to 61 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 17.2 million yuan

* Comments that expanded scope of consolidated statement and increased collaborative sales are the main reasons for the forecast

