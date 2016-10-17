BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 AWA PAPER MFG Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture named Anhui Guofeng Awa Filtering Materials Co Ltd, in Anhui, China, jointly with a Anhui-based ecological technology material firm
* Says JV with registered capital of 16 million yuan and co will hold a 25 percent stake in it
* Contract will be signed on Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IQaIzd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO