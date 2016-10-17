BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 Tianjin Faw Xiali Automobile :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be a loss of 800 million yuan to a loss of 850 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 854 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mqi0rz
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO