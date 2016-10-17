BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc :
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo on Jan. 20, 2017, at 3.25 billion yen
* Says it plans to sell property located in Tokyo on Oct. 27, for 1.82 billion yen
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen