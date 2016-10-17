Oct 17 Heiwa Real Estate Reit Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo on Jan. 20, 2017, at 3.25 billion yen

* Says it plans to sell property located in Tokyo on Oct. 27, for 1.82 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tz29yy

