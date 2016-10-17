Oct 17 China Bicycle Company Holdings :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 234 percent to 346 percent, or to be 1.8 million yuan to 2.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 0.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4HM5uc

