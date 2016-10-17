BRIEF-Krezus Q1 net profit increases to 9.7 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 17 Kenedix Retail REIT Corp :
* Says it to acquire real estate trust beneficiary rights of property for 1,370 million yen
* Says effective date of Nov. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/y9eFz8
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage: