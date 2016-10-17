Oct 17 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 20.37 19.90 21.01 21.31 (+2.4 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) (+3.2 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Net 7.58 7.70 7.57 7.50 (-1.6 pct ) (+6.1 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) (-1.0 pct ) Div 3,000 yen 2,989 yen 3,000 yen 2,970 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T