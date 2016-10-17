Oct 17 Lontrue Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 25.1 million yuan to 32.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 25.1 million yuan

* Comments that received compensation for staff dormitory's dismantlement is the main reason for the forecast

