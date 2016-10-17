Oct 17 Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 7.2 percent to 13.3 percent, or to be about 52 million yuan to 55 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 48.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased new products sales and total operating income, as well as control of cost are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vjieW7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)