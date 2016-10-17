BRIEF-ENL Commercial reports Q3 pre-tax loss 3.8 mln rupees
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
Oct 17 Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 7.2 percent to 13.3 percent, or to be about 52 million yuan to 55 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 48.5 million yuan
* Comments that increased new products sales and total operating income, as well as control of cost are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vjieW7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with Value Golf, on mutual promotion