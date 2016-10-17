BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 Lontrue Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired 47 percent stake in its Yantai-based unit for 56.5 million yuan and wholly owned it after transaction
* Says the target unit is engaged in pre treating, packing, sale of pine seed kernel, walnuts, melon seeds, as well as the import and export business, etc
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UrsEld
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO