Oct 17 Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 39.3 million yuan to 53.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 46.2 million yuan

