BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 91.4 million yuan to 109.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 60.9 million yuan
* Comments that newly included results of a subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pB5p9B
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors