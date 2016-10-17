BRIEF-VALUE GOLF plans business alliance with GOLF DO
* Says it plans to form a business alliance with GOLF DO, on mutual promotion
Oct 17 Xinjiang Tianshan Animal Husbandry Bio-Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 55 million to 60 million yuan
* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 14.2 million yuan
* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 2.62 BILLION VERSUS RUB 3.58 BILLION YEAR AGO