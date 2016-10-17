Oct 17 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -10 percent to 10 percent, or to be 28 million to 34 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 31.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sSr0ad

