BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Semicon Light Co Ltd :
* Says its first unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been subscribed as of Oct. 17
* Says it raised 5 billion won from the offering
