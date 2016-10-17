Oct 17 Xinjiang Western Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to be 55 million yuan to 58 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 19.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased prices of domestic raw milk and increased market competition by imported milk powder, increased costs on new product development as well as increased investment for 13 professional dairy farming company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/v0uBuK

