BRIEF-TORIDOLL Holdings to buy two HK-based firms via unit
* Says it plans to fully acquire two Hong Kong-based firms, Jointed-Heart Catering Holdings Limited and New Huge Corporation Limited, via unit, on Feb. 28, 2018
Oct 17 Shenzhen Kingsun Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 16.4 million yuan to 21.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 23.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4jxwyy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 turnover at 716.8 million rupees versus 662.2 million rupees year ago