Oct 17 Shenzhen Kingsun Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 16.4 million yuan to 21.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 23.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4jxwyy

