Oct 17 Shandong Jincheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 89.5 million to 127.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 127.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/deUEDj

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)