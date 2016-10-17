Oct 17 Nuts Inc :

* Co plans to issue 13.9 million new shares via private placement, and aims to raise 999.4 million yen on Nov. 2

* Says its current top shareholder's stake in co will be diluted to 10.67 percent down from 17.1 percent, and will become the third major shareholder

* Says a Tokyo-based investment firm will raise stake in co to 18.81 percent up from 0 percent, and will be the top shareholder after private placement

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WbghR7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)