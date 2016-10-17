Oct 17 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy :

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 327.1 million yuan to 402.6 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 251.6 million yuan

* Says increased agent income and risk control as reasons

