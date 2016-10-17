BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Shenzhen Ysstech Info-tech Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 192 percent to 212 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 32 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 10.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased income on main business, as well as effective control of rising cost are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3IDF3f
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors