Oct 17 Brilliance Technology Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 35 percent , or to be 9.5 million yuan to 9.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 7.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income of technical professional service business and software development business are the main reasons for the forecast

