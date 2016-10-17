Oct 17 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter Co Ltd :

* Expects net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 6.5 million yuan to 7 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 7.7 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of automobile business, as well as impacting on office movement are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hTXjXR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)