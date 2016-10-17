Oct 17 Lead Eastern Investment :

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by about 102 percent, or to be 135 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 66.8 million yuan

* Says increased income from film and television business as reason

