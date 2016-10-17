BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Shenzhen Coship Electronics
* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss to be 142 million yuan to 155 million yuan
* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 12.1 million yuan
* Says decreased revenue and gross profit margin as reasons
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j5vZdG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
