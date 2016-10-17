Oct 17 Shenzhen Coship Electronics

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss to be 142 million yuan to 155 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 12.1 million yuan

* Says decreased revenue and gross profit margin as reasons

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/j5vZdG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)