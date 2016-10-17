Oct 17 China Baoan Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 66.9 percent to 69.9 percent, or to be 205 million yuan to 225 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 679.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7roNrD

