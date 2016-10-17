BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Inspur Electronic Information Co Ltd
* Says it plans share placement to raise up to 3.1 billion yuan ($464.87 million) to fund projects, replenish capital and repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eapvha; bit.ly/2ebRMCd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors