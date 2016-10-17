BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ to buy back up to 1.49 pct of own shares worth 100 bln yen
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage:
Oct 17 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says 9-month premium income at 376.3 billion yuan ($56.43 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dI13jW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australia's biggest banks will pass on the financial hit from a new A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) tax to their customers and shareholders, the companies said on Monday in their first detailed responses to the surprise levy.