Oct 17 Hainan Pearl River Holding

* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net loss to be 88 million yuan to 98 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net loss was 34.2 million yuan

* Says decreased property sales and increased financial costs as reasons

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/UkAZgm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)