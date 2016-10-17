Oct 17 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 11.1 million yuan to 13.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 17.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment on R&D and market expansion is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VRrEKS

