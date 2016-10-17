BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 11.1 million yuan to 13.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 17.0 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment on R&D and market expansion is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VRrEKS
