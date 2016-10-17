BRIEF-Cofina's chairman buys additional 2.92 pct of company's share capital
* SAID ON FRIDAY CHAIRMAN PAULO JORGE DOS SANTOS FERNANDES BUYS 2.92 PCT OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ACTIUM CAPITAL SGPS SA
Oct 17 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen
* Says it expects 2016 Q1 to Q3 net profit to be about 13 million yuan to 27 million yuan
* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net loss was 138.4 million yuan
* Says overseas TV business reformation as reason
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ymNFe2
* Unit entered into partnership agreement with Qianhai Qingsong, Gongqingcheng Zhengyi and other investors